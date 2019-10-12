NYPD counter-terrorism bureau 'closely monitoring shooting incident' at New Hampshire church

At least one person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident in a church in the town of Pelham, New Hampshire. Local media is reporting a heavy police presence at the place of worship.

Authorities responded to the incident at the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 am, local news outlet WMUR reports.

Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0 — Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019

Photos and videos from the scene posted on social media by reporters from local news outlets show a number of ambulances as well as a police cordon at the church. New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation.

Heavy police presence at New England Pentecostal Ministries on Bridge St in Pelham. @PelhamNHPolice can only confirm there is an active investigation. Road is open to traffic. #WMURpic.twitter.com/5uhPzam1jF — Siobhan Lopez (@SlopezWMUR) October 12, 2019

The counter terrorism bureau of the New York Police Department said it is “closely monitoring the shooting incident” at the New Hampshire church. The church's website indicates that a “men and women meeting” for Domestic Abuse Month was scheduled for 9:30am on Saturday.

We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said that state officials are on scene assisting local first responders with the incident.

“While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners,” he said.

Pelham has a population of approximately 13,000 people and is located around 40 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts.

Group of women grieving as they look on to see one of the injured going into the ambulance #NewHampshire#Pelham@wbznewsradiopic.twitter.com/gzdITJDFiK — Kevin James Coleman (@KevinColemanWBZ) October 12, 2019

