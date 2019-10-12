 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NYPD counter-terrorism unit ‘monitoring shooting incident' at New Hampshire church
NYPD counter-terrorism bureau 'closely monitoring shooting incident' at New Hampshire church

12 Oct, 2019 15:16
New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, New Hampshire. © Google Maps
At least one person has reportedly been injured in a shooting incident in a church in the town of Pelham, New Hampshire. Local media is reporting a heavy police presence at the place of worship.

Authorities responded to the incident at the New England Pentecostal Church just after 10 am, local news outlet WMUR reports.

Photos and videos from the scene posted on social media by reporters from local news outlets show a number of ambulances as well as a police cordon at the church. New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation.

The counter terrorism bureau of the New York Police Department said it is “closely monitoring the shooting incident” at the New Hampshire church. The church's website indicates that a “men and women meeting” for Domestic Abuse Month was scheduled for 9:30am on Saturday.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said that state officials are on scene assisting local first responders with the incident. 

“While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners,” he said.

Pelham has a population of approximately 13,000 people and is located around 40 miles north of Boston, Massachusetts.

MORE AS IT HAPPENS

