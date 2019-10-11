Jane Fonda protests ‘climate change’ in DC because Greta Thunberg said so, gets arrested

Award-winning actress Jane Fonda has woken up to how bad climate change is after listening to Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. She came to Washington to protest on the steps of the Capitol, and promptly got arrested.

“I’ve been a climate scientist for decades and decades,” Fonda, 81, told ABC News – but it was apparently Thunberg holding a sign in from of the Swedish parliament that inspired her to actually take to the streets. So the 81-year-old actress decided to get out of her "comfort zone," leaving her $5.45 million Los Angeles mansion to move across the country to Washington, DC for the purpose of protesting every Friday, just like Greta.

Fonda joined a protest of 16 people on the steps of the Capitol, defying the prohibition on unauthorized assembly there. After warned her repeatedly to leave the area, Capitol Police handcuffed the movie star.

Multiple protesters, including Jane Fonda, arrested on the steps of the Capitol building, where they were demanding action on climate change. https://t.co/MFZIUeFZ9Qpic.twitter.com/5kMtU3s4p4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 11, 2019

“Greta Thunberg, the Swedish student, says we should behave like our houses are on fire,” said the actress, who is planning to protest every week. She also plans to join "Fire Drill Friday," an event named after a quote from Thunberg’s speech, during which celebrities, activists and scientists will discuss climate change.

Fonda’s career as an activist is almost as long as her acting one. Back in the 1960s, her trip to North Vietnam to protest against the US war effort earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

