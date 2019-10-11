 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US troops came under artillery fire from Turkish positions in Syria - Pentagon statement
HomeUSA News

Jane Fonda protests ‘climate change’ in DC because Greta Thunberg said so, gets arrested

11 Oct, 2019 22:53
Get short URL
Jane Fonda protests ‘climate change’ in DC because Greta Thunberg said so, gets arrested
© Reuters /JAS
Award-winning actress Jane Fonda has woken up to how bad climate change is after listening to Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. She came to Washington to protest on the steps of the Capitol, and promptly got arrested.

“I’ve been a climate scientist for decades and decades,” Fonda, 81, told ABC News – but it was apparently Thunberg holding a sign in from of the Swedish parliament that inspired her to actually take to the streets. So the 81-year-old actress decided to get out of her "comfort zone," leaving her $5.45 million Los Angeles mansion to move across the country to Washington, DC for the purpose of protesting every Friday, just like Greta.

Fonda joined a protest of 16 people on the steps of the Capitol, defying the prohibition on unauthorized assembly there. After warned her repeatedly to leave the area, Capitol Police handcuffed the movie star.

“Greta Thunberg, the Swedish student, says we should behave like our houses are on fire,” said the actress, who is planning to protest every week. She also plans to join "Fire Drill Friday," an event named after a quote from Thunberg’s speech, during which celebrities, activists and scientists will discuss climate change.

Also on rt.com Establishment & media sympathize with Greta’s ‘Fridays for Future’ movement… So how is that a ‘protest’ exactly?

Fonda’s career as an activist is almost as long as her acting one. Back in the 1960s, her trip to North Vietnam to protest against the US war effort earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies