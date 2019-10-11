Prison inmates ‘entitled’ to sex reassignment surgery, says Warren after prior stance proves not woke enough for primetime

Adding to her rhetorical flip-flops, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has said that transgender inmates are “entitled” to sex reassignment surgery on the taxpayer’s dime, calling her earlier views a “bad answer.”

Warren insisted “gender-affirming surgery” was both “important and the appropriate medical care” for prison inmates, whose healthcare is taxpayer-funded, at Thursday’s LGBTQ town hall hosted by CNN.

At issue was her 2012 statement about proposed surgery for a trans inmate, in which she said, “I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”

Also on rt.com Four hours of virtue-signaling: Democratic candidates sweet-talk through soft ball questions in ‘equality’ town hall

Asked to “speak to [her] evolution” on the matter by moderator Chris Cuomo, Warren called this statement a “bad answer” and begged forgiveness.

“I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need, and that includes people who are transgender, who - it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery.”

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Americans should have their hard-earned tax dollars go to pay for prison inmates to go through transgender surgery



Warren says the locked-up criminals are "entitled" to it pic.twitter.com/Q5Fm12iXnA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Warren wasn’t the only candidate at the town hall to promise the moon to the LGBT community - former vice president Joe Biden, currently neck-and-neck with Warren in the polls, said he would curtail foreign aid to countries that are not LGBT-friendly (one wonders if he’ll include Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality can be punishable by death).

The Massachusetts senator’s about-face on trans inmates received applause inside the town hall, but not everybody was impressed.

“Is this standup comedy or something? We do need a prison reform, but that ain’t it,” one person tweeted.

Others suggested Warren pay for the inmates’ surgery herself, saying “She will then feel good about it, but I will feel better.”

Many took issue with her suggestion that gender reassignment surgery was a “right” and reminded her that prison was meant to be a punishment, not a wish-fulfillment center.

Also on rt.com Pushed out or quit? Elizabeth Warren defends telling two versions of story about losing job over pregnancy

This is not the first time Warren has had a change of heart. She also flip-flopped several times on what happened when she left her job as a teacher in Riverdale, New Jersey. While she currently claims she was fired because her pregnancy started to show, recently revealed documents support her previous statements that she left because she felt "restless" and wanted to return to school.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!