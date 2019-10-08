 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Ellen DeGeneres eviscerated by fans for failure to understand why sitting next to George W. Bush is worse than ‘problematic’

8 Oct, 2019 18:36
Get short URL
Ellen DeGeneres eviscerated by fans for failure to understand why sitting next to George W. Bush is worse than ‘problematic’
Bush and his wife at the fateful football game - just a normal friendly couple © Reuters / Matthew Emmons
Viewers tore into TV comedian Ellen DeGeneres after she offered a lukewarm ‘can't we all just get along’ explanation for laughing it up with former president and regime-change aficionado George W. Bush at a football game.

Assuming the fans' initial rage had to do with “a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president” at a Dallas Cowboys football game over the weekend, DeGeneres stressed that just because her political views didn't align with the president who started two long and bloody wars, didn't mean they couldn't be friends.

Also on rt.com Trump says he’ll leave ‘very strong intelligence’ in Afghanistan, invokes Bush rationale for war

I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have,” she said on her show on Tuesday, comparing her disagreements with Bush to disagreeing with her “friends who wear fur.”

We're all different and I think we've forgotten that it's OK that we're all different,” she continued earnestly, imploring her viewers to “be kind” to those unlike themselves.

Social media users quickly reminded her that it wasn't Bush’s political opinions they took issue with, but his actions while in office. 

The arguments were that Bush wasn't exactly a fan of the LGBT community. “He would lock you and Portia in separate cages if you weren't both rich,” pointed out one user, referring to the actress DeGeneres married in 2008, while another mentioned he had campaigned against gay marriage.

Others reasoned that when one moves in DeGeneres' elite circles, it's impossible to avoid running into a few war criminals - or suggested that part of her job was making such "monsters" palatable to the general population.

When some of Ellen's fellow TV personalities stepped in to back her up, they, too, got shredded.

DeGeneres isn't the only liberal to embrace Bush in his later years, helping him reinvent himself from a wildly unpopular commander-in-chief to a simple old man painting pictures of cats and world leaders. President Barack Obama and his aides also discovered a fondness for his predecessor after Trump came into the White House.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies