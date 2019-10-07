 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Ardent Trump defender Graham calls decision to withdraw from Syria ‘DISASTER in the making’

7 Oct, 2019 13:29 / Updated 0 seconds ago
Get short URL
Ardent Trump defender Graham calls decision to withdraw from Syria ‘DISASTER in the making’
FILE PHOTO. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to the media after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. ©REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
Senator Lindsey Graham, who is usually one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has lashed out at his decision to withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria ahead of an imminent incursion by Turkey.

The move, Graham said, will result in a return of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), make the Kurds ally with the Syrian government, destroy Turkey’s relationship with the US Congress, and leave a stain on US honor, the senator argued. He said he would file a motion in the Senate seeking a reversal of the decision.

Trump said the withdrawal of troops from Syria was long overdue and justified abandoning the Kurds to a likely Turkish onslaught by saying the US paid “massive amounts of money and equipment” to the Kurdish militias to fight against IS.

READ MORE: ‘Time to get out of these ridiculous endless wars’: Trump orders US pullback from Syrian border before Turkish operation begins

Quite a few critics of President Trump lashed out at what they call a betrayal of the Kurdish militias and submission to the wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara considers Syrian Kurds to be terrorists and for years has criticized the US for supporting them.

US politicians with quite differing views found themselves in the same camp, united in condemnation of Trump’s move. The president’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and his former envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, blasted the US leader for siding with Turkey against the Kurds.

Interventionism arch-advocate Bill Kristol lamented an erosion of US leadership, while Mike Gravel, the anti-militarist former senator, said all Americans “should hang their head in shame” over Trump’s actions.

Some commenters, however, pointed out that most of the people crying treason today should re-examine the flaws of US foreign policy, which long predate Trump’s arrival in the Oval Office.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies