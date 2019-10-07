Deertrusion alert! Long Island salon freaked out by buck invader (VIDEO)

The last thing you expect when getting a haircut in the heart of New York City is for some hoofed and antlered animal to smash through the salon window, only to make a dramatic escape seconds later. Yet here we are.

It was not immediately clear if the deer, which startled employees and customers at the Be.you.tiful Hair Salon in Long Island on Saturday, was one of Santa’s or whether it just got lost in the big city. But it managed to make a grand entrance and made off with a straightening iron in tow. Maybe he was just in urgent need of some mane care.

The Suffolk County police said one client complained about head and leg pain after the encounter and was taken to hospital for a check. She was apparently the customer who the deer jumped over as she sat on a couch, as seen in the video.

