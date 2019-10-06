‘Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple!’ Trump in latest rant over Ukrainegate

Attacking the Bidens, the Democrats and the “fake news” media in one powerful swipe, President Donald Trump has fired a volley of trademark Sunday tweets, calling Joe and Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine “inexcusable.”

“It is INCREDIBLE to watch and read the Fake News and how they pull out all stops to protect Sleepy Joe Biden and his thrown out of the Military son, Hunter,” Trump started out, before launching into a Twitterstorm of seemingly damning facts about the Bidens, Ukraine and China.

He brought up Hunter’s “$100,000 a month (Plus,Plus)” at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma “even though he had no experience in energy,” while also accusing the Bidens of separately getting “1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

“There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions?” Trump said, adding that he had an “OBLIGATION” to look at the “probable” corruption behind those schemes.

Joe Biden has been vehemently denying any of the posts held by his son were in any way illegal, while also claiming they did not discuss his business in Ukraine while serving as the Vice President. This did not convince Trump in the slightest.

“The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter,” he said in a separate tweet, before dismissing his likely 2020 election rival as “1% Joe Biden,” and even advising him to “hang it up.”

Even if lengthy and vicious, Trump’s latest thrust at the Bidens fades before the sheer scale of the Democratic efforts trying to “impeach the 45th.” The latest such attempt involves accusing Trump of meddling into Ukraine’s affairs (a shocking feat certainly never attempted by the White House before) – all in an effort to, allegedly, pressure Kiev into digging up dirt on his opponent.

While Trump did ask the Ukrainian president to cooperate with AG William Barr while looking into the Biden’s suspicious dealings, he strongly denies there was any “quid pro quo” or pressure involved.

Meanwhile, a second anonymous “whistleblower” emerged on Sunday with a supposedly damning account of Trump’s Ukraine affair, and this time instead of hearsay he’s rumored to have a “first-hand knowledge” of the matter. Whether it provides actual material for launching an impeachment procedure the Democrats dream of, or if the ‘Ukrainegate’ flops like the infamous ‘Russiagate’ has, remains to be seen.

