Multiple injuries reported after explosion at Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, California (VIDEO)
Multiple injuries reported after explosion at Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, California (VIDEO)


Ambulances and firefighters rushed to the scene of an explosion at Old World Village’s Oktoberfest in Huntingdon Beach, California, in which multiple people are believed to have been injured, local media report.

Several witnesses said there were at least three explosions, posting videos of the follow-up blasts on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but the Huntington Beach Fire Department sent enough resources to treat up to 30 people after receiving a call of the explosion at 8:10pm local time, NBC Los Angeles reports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

