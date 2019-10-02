 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WWII-era plane crashes at Connecticut airport, sparks huge fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Oct, 2019 14:59 Edited time: 2 Oct, 2019 15:29
© IAFF Local S15 / Twitter
Firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene of a plane crash at Bradley Airport, Connecticut, in which a WWII-era aircraft crashed while attempting to land.

At least six people have been injured and taken to hospital, according to local news outlet WFSB Channel 3. It’s not clear how many people were on board the plane, which the FAA said is a civilian-registered B17.

The airport tweeted confirmation of the crash, and said it has been closed as “we have an active fire and rescue operation underway.” Air traffic is being diverted to Rhode Island.

Photos and footage posted on social media show flames raging near the ground and black smoke rising above the airport.

The airport said the aircraft is linked to the Collings Foundation military history group.

