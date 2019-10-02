WWII-era plane crashes at Connecticut airport, sparks huge fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene of a plane crash at Bradley Airport, Connecticut, in which a WWII-era aircraft crashed while attempting to land.

At least six people have been injured and taken to hospital, according to local news outlet WFSB Channel 3. It’s not clear how many people were on board the plane, which the FAA said is a civilian-registered B17.

The airport tweeted confirmation of the crash, and said it has been closed as “we have an active fire and rescue operation underway.” Air traffic is being diverted to Rhode Island.

Photos and footage posted on social media show flames raging near the ground and black smoke rising above the airport.

The airport said the aircraft is linked to the Collings Foundation military history group.