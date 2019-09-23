 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Climate change protesters disrupt rush hour traffic in DC with boats, 'fire' and twerking at intersections (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 16:42
© Reuters / Erin Scott
Climate change activists disrupted rush hour traffic in downtown Washington DC with protests, installations and some twerking on Monday. Their actions coincided with UN Climate Change Summit.

The protest, dubbed 'Shut Down DC,' targeted several locations across the US capital. Climate activists tried to block traffic by erecting barricades of sorts and placing vehicles at busy intersections.

The police tried their best to remove the obstacles, towing away vehicles and carrying protesters onto sidewalks. So far, no arrests have been reported and the protesters did not try to resist law enforcement.

The most 'successful' disruption of the city's traffic occurred just north of the White House at the intersection of 16th Street and K Street. Activists rolled a small yellow and pink sailboat onto the intersection and staged a dancing party right on the street.

© Reuters / Erin Scott

Some of the protesters handcuffed themselves to the vessel, making it difficult for the police to remove the obstacle from the intersection.

Law enforcement was seen using angle grinders and other power tools to cut the activists loose from the boat – but not before providing them with fire-resistant blankets and ear protection.

According to the event organizers, the boat remained at the intersection for some three hours before it was finally towed away. The protest, however, continued, as the activists switched to marching through the streets.

Some – presumably male – protesters were even spotted twerking at the middle of an intersection. The bizarre performance was accompanied by generous confetti throwing, which is actually not a very environmentally-friendly activity.

The protest became the backdrop to the UN Climate Summit, which brings together leaders of some 60 countries to talk about the issue, while major companies are expected to make new pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Mere non-binding resolutions are not enough for the protesters, however, who demand some "real" decisions from the gathering, and seek to press the US government into changing its stance on the climate change issue through disruption of the US capital.

