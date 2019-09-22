 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Didn’t he learn what deterrence is? Cruz insists Iran wants to nuke American cities, puzzles Twitter

Published time: 22 Sep, 2019 20:00
Get short URL
Didn’t he learn what deterrence is? Cruz insists Iran wants to nuke American cities, puzzles Twitter
Ted Cruz speaks at rally against Iran nuclear deal in 2015 © Reuters
Ted Cruz insists Tehran’s grand dream is to nuke American cities and that Iran nuclear deal is to blame for the attack on Saudi oil facilities. The argument was mocked for making no sense, but the hawkish US senator doubles down.

The Texas legislator and one of the most vocal cheerleaders of Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran went to the pages of New York Post on Friday to warn the public of an imminent danger. More international sanctions against Iran may soon be dropped under the 2015 nuclear deal, which means Tehran is drawing closer to obtaining nuclear weapons that “could incinerate American cities with a single flash of light.”

America must act now and invoke the so-called snapback mechanism outlined the nuclear deal to keep the sanctions in place and also cut Iran entirely from the global financial system, Cruz said.

If you are somewhat puzzled by this line of argument, you are not alone. After all, how can Trump use the nuclear deal, from which he withdrew in the first place, to cudgel Iran more? And what Tehran may hope to win by killing millions of American civilians even if it had the capability to do it?

The suggestion that Iran’s ambition is to do in New York what the Americans did in Hiroshima and Nagasaki is hardly new for Cruz, but it comes as tensions in the Persian Gulf intensified after Washington and Riyadh claimed Tehran was responsible for the attack on Saudi oil facilities. The Op Ed was criticized by a number of people, among which the senator singled out Nicholas Miller, an assistant professor in Dartmouth College who incidentally conducts research in nuclear proliferation.

“I’m curious, what does he think Ayatollah Khamenei means when he refers to USA as ‘The Great Satan’ & chants ‘Death to America’? Here’s an idea: Don’t give him billions of $$ to find out,” Cruz tweeted.

Cruz’s outburst drew quite a few snide remarks on Twitter. Commenters suggested he probably missed classes when they were teaching how nuclear deterrence works. Or simply cannot imagine that the Iranian leadership learned their lesson from Saddam Hussein and Muamar Gaddafi. The two leaders dropped nuclear ambitions only to find themselves later on the receiving end of US military machine.

The UN nuclear watchdog said Tehran followed its obligations under the nuclear deal for over a year since Washington divulged on its. And to answer the senator’s question, Iran’s supreme leader means “death to the US’s policies, death to arrogance”, according to Khamenei himself.  But these details seem to have little effect on Texas senator’s opinion.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies