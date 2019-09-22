Hotel evacuated & streets closed as fire breaks out near New York’s Times Square (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A Hyatt Centric hotel was evacuated and some streets cordoned off near New York’s Times Square after a fire broke out in a building on West 45th Street.

The fire sent huge plumes of smoke billowing alongside and above the hotel building, according to footage posted online by eyewitnesses.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared photos from the scene. Local news reports cite an FDNY spokesperson as saying that three people were injured in the blaze.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML — FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019

The fire has been brought under control.

