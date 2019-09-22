Hotel evacuated & streets closed as fire breaks out near New York’s Times Square (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The fire sent huge plumes of smoke billowing alongside and above the hotel building, according to footage posted online by eyewitnesses.
Fire on #TimesSquarepic.twitter.com/qu4wPTXZ8f— Koen Timmers (@zelfstudie) September 22, 2019
The @Hyatt@HyattCentricTSQ#Hyatt Centric #TimesSquare has the top floors smoking, and a lot of firemen... pic.twitter.com/TaBLTMS3Mc— Daniel dePlantagenet (@dePlantagenet) September 22, 2019
Video evacuation scene with visible smoke from upper floors at the #Hyatt Centric Hotel in #TimesSquare We could smell smoke from 8th floor as we walked the stairs down. pic.twitter.com/ioVAUndLc9— Boyzell Hosey (@zellpic) September 22, 2019
The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared photos from the scene. Local news reports cite an FDNY spokesperson as saying that three people were injured in the blaze.
#FDNY members are operating on scene of an all-hands fire at 145 West 45 St #Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u1edcYC3ML— FDNY (@FDNY) September 22, 2019
The fire has been brought under control.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!