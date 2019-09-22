 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Hotel evacuated & streets closed as fire breaks out near New York’s Times Square (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Published time: 22 Sep, 2019 14:11 Edited time: 22 Sep, 2019 14:19
Get short URL
Hotel evacuated & streets closed as fire breaks out near New York’s Times Square (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
File photo © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
A Hyatt Centric hotel was evacuated and some streets cordoned off near New York’s Times Square after a fire broke out in a building on West 45th Street.

The fire sent huge plumes of smoke billowing alongside and above the hotel building, according to footage posted online by eyewitnesses.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared photos from the scene. Local news reports cite an FDNY spokesperson as saying that three people were injured in the blaze.

The fire has been brought under control.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies