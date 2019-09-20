US media LAUGHING STOCK of the world: Trump accuses ‘fake news’ of gutting their credibility

US President Donald Trump called the US media the “laughing stock of the world” and a “joke” over reports of a spy whistleblower alarmed by his conversations with a foreign leader, which he dismissed as “a political hack job.”

Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, after a meeting with Australian PM Scott Morrison, Trump said he did not know who the alleged whistleblower was, calling the story “ridiculous” and yet another attempt by the “fake news” to make him look bad.

“It’s another media disaster.The media has lost so much credibility in this country. Our media has become the laughing stock of the world. When you look at what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and so many other things last week,” Trump said. “I think this is one of the worst weeks in the history of the fake news media. You have been wrong on so many things.”

Asked if the conversation allegedly reported by the whistleblower involved asking the president of Ukraine about former US VP Joe Biden, Trump declined to say, turning the question on the media again.

“Somebody ought to look into that, but you wouldn’t because he’s a Democrat,” he said, referring to Biden, who is running for the 2020 presidential nomination. “Fake news doesn’t look into things like that. It’s a disgrace.”

While the Washington, DC, establishment has been wringing its hands over the whistleblower story and declaring it a “constitutional crisis,” Trump seemed confident the affair would go the way of all the other scandals whipped up by the media over the past three years, from ‘Russiagate’ onward.

“I guess I’m about 22:0... keep it that way,” he said, smiling. “Build it up as big as possible so you can have a bigger downfall.”

