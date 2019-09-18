 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man plows car into lobby of Trump building in upstate New York, then sits quietly on couch (VIDEOS)

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 02:22 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 02:37
©  Twitter / Tony Aiello / CBS New York
A man drove his car into the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, injuring several people, then got out and sat on a couch amidst the shattered glass as if nothing had happened.

The driver plowed a black sedan through the front of the 40-story luxury residence about a half hour drive north of New York City on Tuesday night, causing major damage to the building and several injuries, according to initial reports.

He remained at the scene, sitting on the couch silently, until police arrived to interview him. The crash is believed to be accidental, according to CBS, though police are still investigating.

Video taken at the scene shows several firemen swarming the destroyed lobby, while the car - apparently totaled - is fully indoors, its hood and trunk both open.

In another video, taken a few minutes later, the scene has calmed down a bit. “That’s one way to make an entrance,” a man can be heard saying. “You guys couldn’t show him where the garage was?”

