‘Not a House party’: Ex-Trump aide Lewandowski hearing turns into impeachment circus

Seeking to impeach President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee summoned his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski for a hearing that devolved into a trolling and shouting match. Here are some of the craziest moments.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, Lewandowski accused the Democrats of “petty and personal politics,” described the hearing as “going down a rabbit hole” and vowed to be “as sincere in my answers as this committee is in its questions.” The video of his opening statement was approvingly tweeted by Trump.

From the very start the hearing turned into an inkblot test for the audience, with every sound bite being interpreted strictly through the prism of partisan politics. One prominent example was Lewandowski’s exchange with Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) which a liberal reporter described as “trolling” and “complete disrespect”:

Some Trump supporters, however, agreed with Lewandowski’s characterization of Jackson-Lee’s comments as a “rant” that contained no questions he could answer.

“This is the House Judiciary, not a house party,” Jackson-Lee said at one point.

“So if you ask me a question, give me the opportunity to answer your question,” Lewandowski replied.

After Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee went on an *obviously* political rant,



Corey Lewandowski was asked to answer her "question," and he said:



"Could you repeat the question? I didn't hear it — Just a rant."



You're not alone Corey, that's all everyone else hears as well.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4yIvLYrYKF — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 17, 2019

Lewandowski at one point addressed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) as “President Swalwell,” alluding to his failed bid for the party’s presidential nomination.

This woman's reaction is all of America as Corey Lewandowski calls Swalwell "President Swalwell" and later says "I'm not ashamed of anything in my life, Congressman. Are you?" pic.twitter.com/Gx23cr0tun — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 17, 2019

During a pause in the hearing, Lewandowski announced his new website, set up to facilitate a potential Senate run in New Hampshire.

New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019

He later joked with a Republican lawmaker that he had not read the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, and neither had anyone else.

.@CLewandowski_ : "Nobody's actually read the [Mueller] report, but that's okay." @RepAndyBiggsAZ: "I've read the report."



Lewandowski: "You're the one. We've been looking for you."@realDonaldTrump's former campaign manager jokes with Rep. Biggs during his hearing. pic.twitter.com/d42QXSLe2Y — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) tried to paint Lewandowski as a mobster, asking him whether he was a “hitman, bagman, lookout, or all three.”

“I think I'm the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski retorted.

“I think I'm the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski says during questioning by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries https://t.co/84B7bvJpB4pic.twitter.com/07gaxMcipy — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2019

By the end of the hearing, infuriated Democrats were demanding that Lewandowski be held in contempt.

PATHETIC that Lewandowski and Republicans are continuing @realDonaldTrump’s cover up.



I just called for him to be held in contempt. pic.twitter.com/irMy7Pvecy — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) September 17, 2019

SO FIND THE BALLS TO HOLD LEWANDOWSKI IN CONTEMPT! https://t.co/UBFPyhKTEo — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 17, 2019

Meanwhile, proponents of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory saw evidence in Lewandowski’s answers, or the committee’s questions – or both – that they were right all along.

So that's awfully specific from #Lewandowski about what Michael Horowitz thinks, and I think @FBI should have a little chat with both Horowitz and Lewandowski about unauthorized leaks — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) September 17, 2019

So what was the point of the hearing? To set up impeachment of Trump, as one prominent ‘Russiagater’ explained.

Perhaps they were trying to build an obstruction of Congress case, which was Article III of the Nixon articles of impeachment.



Lewandowski is providing evidence of that today. https://t.co/dr7gtvj3m0 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 17, 2019

Never mind that every single attempt so far has ended in abject failure.

Lewandowski is forcing the public to acknowledge how much of a clown show this entire investigatory process is — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 17, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!