‘Not a House party’: Ex-Trump aide Lewandowski hearing turns into impeachment circus
Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, Lewandowski accused the Democrats of “petty and personal politics,” described the hearing as “going down a rabbit hole” and vowed to be “as sincere in my answers as this committee is in its questions.” The video of his opening statement was approvingly tweeted by Trump.
pic.twitter.com/wrEmfGFRHmhttps://t.co/q8LC0G4cyZ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2019
From the very start the hearing turned into an inkblot test for the audience, with every sound bite being interpreted strictly through the prism of partisan politics. One prominent example was Lewandowski’s exchange with Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) which a liberal reporter described as “trolling” and “complete disrespect”:
And here's Corey Lewandowski trolling @JacksonLeeTX18. Complete disrespect. pic.twitter.com/8cqIHnXC6G— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2019
Some Trump supporters, however, agreed with Lewandowski’s characterization of Jackson-Lee’s comments as a “rant” that contained no questions he could answer.
“This is the House Judiciary, not a house party,” Jackson-Lee said at one point.
“So if you ask me a question, give me the opportunity to answer your question,” Lewandowski replied.
After Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee went on an *obviously* political rant,— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 17, 2019
Corey Lewandowski was asked to answer her "question," and he said:
"Could you repeat the question? I didn't hear it — Just a rant."
You're not alone Corey, that's all everyone else hears as well.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4yIvLYrYKF
Lewandowski at one point addressed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) as “President Swalwell,” alluding to his failed bid for the party’s presidential nomination.
This woman's reaction is all of America as Corey Lewandowski calls Swalwell "President Swalwell" and later says "I'm not ashamed of anything in my life, Congressman. Are you?" pic.twitter.com/Gx23cr0tun— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 17, 2019
During a pause in the hearing, Lewandowski announced his new website, set up to facilitate a potential Senate run in New Hampshire.
New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now! https://t.co/WlI11PaQ7M— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) September 17, 2019
He later joked with a Republican lawmaker that he had not read the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, and neither had anyone else.
.@CLewandowski_ : "Nobody's actually read the [Mueller] report, but that's okay." @RepAndyBiggsAZ: "I've read the report."— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019
Lewandowski: "You're the one. We've been looking for you."@realDonaldTrump's former campaign manager jokes with Rep. Biggs during his hearing. pic.twitter.com/d42QXSLe2Y
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) tried to paint Lewandowski as a mobster, asking him whether he was a “hitman, bagman, lookout, or all three.”
“I think I'm the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski retorted.
“I think I'm the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski says during questioning by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries https://t.co/84B7bvJpB4pic.twitter.com/07gaxMcipy— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2019
By the end of the hearing, infuriated Democrats were demanding that Lewandowski be held in contempt.
PATHETIC that Lewandowski and Republicans are continuing @realDonaldTrump’s cover up.— David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) September 17, 2019
I just called for him to be held in contempt. pic.twitter.com/irMy7Pvecy
SO FIND THE BALLS TO HOLD LEWANDOWSKI IN CONTEMPT! https://t.co/UBFPyhKTEo— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 17, 2019
Meanwhile, proponents of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory saw evidence in Lewandowski’s answers, or the committee’s questions – or both – that they were right all along.
So that's awfully specific from #Lewandowski about what Michael Horowitz thinks, and I think @FBI should have a little chat with both Horowitz and Lewandowski about unauthorized leaks— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) September 17, 2019
So what was the point of the hearing? To set up impeachment of Trump, as one prominent ‘Russiagater’ explained.
Perhaps they were trying to build an obstruction of Congress case, which was Article III of the Nixon articles of impeachment.— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 17, 2019
Lewandowski is providing evidence of that today. https://t.co/dr7gtvj3m0
Never mind that every single attempt so far has ended in abject failure.
Lewandowski is forcing the public to acknowledge how much of a clown show this entire investigatory process is— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 17, 2019
