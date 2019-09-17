 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Not a House party’: Ex-Trump aide Lewandowski hearing turns into impeachment circus

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 22:28 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 23:30
Get short URL
©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Seeking to impeach President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee summoned his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski for a hearing that devolved into a trolling and shouting match. Here are some of the craziest moments.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, Lewandowski accused the Democrats of “petty and personal politics,” described the hearing as “going down a rabbit hole” and vowed to be “as sincere in my answers as this committee is in its questions.” The video of his opening statement was approvingly tweeted by Trump.

From the very start the hearing turned into an inkblot test for the audience, with every sound bite being interpreted strictly through the prism of partisan politics. One prominent example was Lewandowski’s exchange with Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-Texas) which a liberal reporter described as “trolling” and “complete disrespect”:

Some Trump supporters, however, agreed with Lewandowski’s characterization of Jackson-Lee’s comments as a “rant” that contained no questions he could answer.

“This is the House Judiciary, not a house party,” Jackson-Lee said at one point.

“So if you ask me a question, give me the opportunity to answer your question,” Lewandowski replied.

Lewandowski at one point addressed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) as “President Swalwell,” alluding to his failed bid for the party’s presidential nomination.

During a pause in the hearing, Lewandowski announced his new website, set up to facilitate a potential Senate run in New Hampshire.

He later joked with a Republican lawmaker that he had not read the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, and neither had anyone else.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) tried to paint Lewandowski as a mobster, asking him whether he was a “hitman, bagman, lookout, or all three.”

“I think I'm the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski retorted.

By the end of the hearing, infuriated Democrats were demanding that Lewandowski be held in contempt. 

Meanwhile, proponents of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory saw evidence in Lewandowski’s answers, or the committee’s questions – or both – that they were right all along.

So what was the point of the hearing? To set up impeachment of Trump, as one prominent ‘Russiagater’ explained.

Never mind that every single attempt so far has ended in abject failure. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies