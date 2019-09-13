 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden defends Obama’s record from onslaught of inconvenient facts during Democratic debate

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 03:11
FILE PHOTO: © REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Democratic presidential candidates called out former vice president Joe Biden for clinging to the reputation of former president (and his former boss) Barack Obama with all his might - except when it’s inconvenient.

Biden “wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer any questions” about the negative aspects of his presidency, former Secretary of Labor Julian Castro pointed out during Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, adding that New Jersey Senator Cory Booker had also taken note of Biden’s reliance on his former boss’ reputation during the previous debate.

Biden insisted he stood with Obama “all eight years, good, bad and indifferent,” but refused to own his former boss’ immigration policy, insisting “we didn’t lock people up in cages” at the border - even though Obama deported 3 million people and built the “cages” President Donald Trump is currently being raked over the coals for using. Even CNN was forced to fact-check the claim as “false.”

Biden also paid homage to the Affordable Care Act - a.k.a. Obamacare - making sure to drop the former president’s name, in case anyone forgot who was behind the plan that has caused healthcare costs to skyrocket over the past decade. “I know [Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren] says she is for Bernie,” Biden said, referring to Warren’s support of Medicare for All. “Well, I am for Barack.

Castro slammed Biden’s Obamacare-plus healthcare plan for leaving 10 million people uninsured, wielding a previous debate’s fact-check to head off any argument, but Biden pushed forward anyway, leading Castro to accuse him of losing his memory.

You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in!” he yelled. “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” to scandalized roars from the crowd.

I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you’re not,” Castro continued.

That’d be a surprise to him,” zinged Biden.

Even #Resistance stalwarts couldn’t help but notice Biden’s universe revolved around the former president..

…and his refusal to answer for the faults of Obama’s presidency won him no supporters.

