Biden defends Obama’s record from onslaught of inconvenient facts during Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates called out former vice president Joe Biden for clinging to the reputation of former president (and his former boss) Barack Obama with all his might - except when it’s inconvenient.

Biden “wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer any questions” about the negative aspects of his presidency, former Secretary of Labor Julian Castro pointed out during Thursday’s Democratic primary debate, adding that New Jersey Senator Cory Booker had also taken note of Biden’s reliance on his former boss’ reputation during the previous debate.

Biden insisted he stood with Obama “all eight years, good, bad and indifferent,” but refused to own his former boss’ immigration policy, insisting “we didn’t lock people up in cages” at the border - even though Obama deported 3 million people and built the “cages” President Donald Trump is currently being raked over the coals for using. Even CNN was forced to fact-check the claim as “false.”

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden said, “We didn’t lock people up in cages, we didn’t separate families.”



Both of Biden’s claims are false. While the Obama administration didn’t systematically separate families, it did happen under certain circumstances. #DemDebatehttps://t.co/eWmlD55irrpic.twitter.com/mXh2k1ZxG8 — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2019

Biden also paid homage to the Affordable Care Act - a.k.a. Obamacare - making sure to drop the former president’s name, in case anyone forgot who was behind the plan that has caused healthcare costs to skyrocket over the past decade. “I know [Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren] says she is for Bernie,” Biden said, referring to Warren’s support of Medicare for All. “Well, I am for Barack.”

Castro slammed Biden’s Obamacare-plus healthcare plan for leaving 10 million people uninsured, wielding a previous debate’s fact-check to head off any argument, but Biden pushed forward anyway, leading Castro to accuse him of losing his memory.

“You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in!” he yelled. “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” to scandalized roars from the crowd.

Julian Castro slams Joe Biden over his mental state, suggests that he is already forgetting things that he said 2 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/a85LXsaHbU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2019

“I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you’re not,” Castro continued.

“That’d be a surprise to him,” zinged Biden.

Even #Resistance stalwarts couldn’t help but notice Biden’s universe revolved around the former president..

I feel like every other statement from Biden includes a noun, a verb, and Barack Obama.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 13, 2019

…and his refusal to answer for the faults of Obama’s presidency won him no supporters.

Biden is now claiming we found out that climate change and extinction were serious crises only after he and Obama left office.

This is the most cowardly nonsense. #ClimateTownHall — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) September 5, 2019

"We didn't lock people up in cages."



What @JoeBiden?



Thousands and thousands of immigrants were detained under the Obama administration.



Biden refuses to tell the truth on this, take responsibility & own the mistakes of the Obama admin as well as its successes.



Unacceptable. — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) September 13, 2019

I used to have nightmares of ICE agents knocking down my dorm room door because the Obama administration was hell bent on raiding, locking up and deporting immigrants.



If Joe Biden wants to tie his candidacy to Barack Obama's legacy, he needs to own my nightmares. #DemDebate — Tony Choi (@tonykchoi) September 13, 2019

