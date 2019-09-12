‘Bigoted trash!’ Transgender coffee shop employee fired for kicking out conservative customer

A coffee shop in Nebraska has fired a transgender employee after she began “yelling profanities” at a regular customer over their conservative and “bigoted” political beliefs.

The customer, Marilyn Synek, 23, who works for the Nebraska Family Alliance, said the employee asked her to leave the Cultiva Espresso & Crepes premises and warned that she would be “denied service” if she ever returned, due to her conservative opinions.

“You are f**king bigoted trash, and we do not want you in our restaurant. Over 80 percent of the people who work here are queer. You are not f**king wanted in our restaurant, so get out and don’t come back!” Synek said she was told.

That, evidently, did not go over well with management, who promptly fired the employee, identified as Natalie Weiss. In a statement posted to Facebook, the coffee shop wrote that Weiss was fired “almost immediately” and an unreserved apology was made to Synek.

“While we're proudly liberal personally, and believe in human rights and diversity to the fullest degree, let it be known that we would *never* condone treating a customer this way,” they said.

The coffee shop added that despite the political viewpoints of its staff and management, they are still “running a business” and try to instill professionalism in their employees, “usually successfully.”

Synek wrote on Facebook that she has “never broadcasted” her political opinions in the shop before, and said she has always treated the employees with “respect and courtesy.”

For her part, Weiss conceded in her own Facebook post that she told Synek “in no uncertain terms, and admittedly vulgar ones, that they were not welcome to come back.”

In a subsequent comment on the post, Weiss scolded her former employer for letting “neo-conservative Trump allies drive out a trans employee” and told them to “go f**k yourselves.”

