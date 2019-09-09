Trump, John Legend and ‘filthy-mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen in Twitter spat about criminal justice reform

President Donald Trump has sparked a Twitter spat with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen after he accused them of stealing the credit for his criminal justice reforms, prompting them to clap back and call him a “p*ssy-ass b**ch.”

Trump had tweeted that he’d been able to do what “no one else did” in passing criminal justice reform into law, and slammed “boring musician” Legend, “his filthy mouthed wife” Teigen and others for “taking the praise” for his work, which, he boasted, President Barack Obama “couldn’t come close” to achieving.

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019 ....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The president appeared to be reacting to an MSNBC show, Justice For All, which aired on Sunday and featured an interview with singer Legend. He blasted the programme for not mentioning him or efforts from other Republicans.

Legend responded by tweeting, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC.” He also asked First Lady Melania Trump to “please praise this man,” adding, “your country needs you.” He later shared a tweet showing Melania greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying she was “otherwise occupied.”

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019 Ah yes, Melania is otherwise occupied. My apologies, @realDonaldTrumphttps://t.co/aNWgNsS34a — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Teigen, a model and media personality, then weighed in to call the president a “p*ssy-*ss bitch,” for not tagging her in his tweet, and said that Trump’s “pointless addition” of her name made her laugh because “he cannot not be a bitch.”

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019 Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

She later urged her followers not to make her comment trend, saying it was her “fight with #PresidentP*ssy*ssBitch, not yours!!!!!!” Legend also told people not to make her “foul mouthed hashtag trend.”

Trump has yet to respond to the couple’s trolling. He signed the First Step Act into law in December 2018, which reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances, paving the way for thousands of inmates to be released from prison.

