 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump, John Legend and ‘filthy-mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen in Twitter spat about criminal justice reform

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 09:35
Get short URL
Trump, John Legend and ‘filthy-mouthed’ Chrissy Teigen in Twitter spat about criminal justice reform
(L) President Donald Trump (M) Chrissy Teigen (R) John Legend © Wikimedia Commons
President Donald Trump has sparked a Twitter spat with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen after he accused them of stealing the credit for his criminal justice reforms, prompting them to clap back and call him a “p*ssy-ass b**ch.”

Trump had tweeted that he’d been able to do what “no one else did” in passing criminal justice reform into law, and slammed “boring musician” Legend, “his filthy mouthed wife” Teigen and others for “taking the praise” for his work, which, he boasted, President Barack Obama “couldn’t come close” to achieving.

The president appeared to be reacting to an MSNBC show, Justice For All, which aired on Sunday and featured an interview with singer Legend. He blasted the programme for not mentioning him or efforts from other Republicans. 

Legend responded by tweeting, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC.” He also asked First Lady Melania Trump to “please praise this man,” adding, “your country needs you.” He later shared a tweet showing Melania greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying she was “otherwise occupied.”

Teigen, a model and media personality, then weighed in to call the president a “p*ssy-*ss bitch,” for not tagging her in his tweet, and said that Trump’s “pointless addition” of her name made her laugh because “he cannot not be a bitch.” 

She later urged her followers not to make her comment trend, saying it was her “fight with #PresidentP*ssy*ssBitch, not yours!!!!!!” Legend also told people not to make her “foul mouthed hashtag trend.”

Trump has yet to respond to the couple’s trolling. He signed the First Step Act into law in December 2018, which reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain instances, paving the way for thousands of inmates to be released from prison.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies