Nine US states launch probe into whether Facebook broke antitrust rules

Several state attorneys general united forces to investigate if the social media giant Facebook violated the antitrust laws, hurting its users in the process.

The prosecutors will check whether Facebook “stifled competition and put users at risk,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James who is leading the probe.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers.”

The attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia are taking part in the probe.