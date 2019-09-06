 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Nine US states launch probe into whether Facebook broke antitrust rules

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:19 Edited time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:36
Get short URL
Nine US states launch probe into whether Facebook broke antitrust rules
FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General Letitia James leads probe against Facebook © Reuters/MS
Several state attorneys general united forces to investigate if the social media giant Facebook violated the antitrust laws, hurting its users in the process.

The prosecutors will check whether Facebook “stifled competition and put users at risk,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James who is leading the probe.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers.”

The attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia are taking part in the probe.

Also on rt.com Facebook allows massive data leaks with no rules in US to prevent it – expert to Boom Bust

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies