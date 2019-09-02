 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas shooter called 911, cops & FBI after getting sacked and went on rampage in Odessa – police
HomeUSA News

Texas shooter called 911, cops & FBI after getting sacked then went on rampage in Odessa – police

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 19:36 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 19:42
Get short URL
Texas shooter called 911, cops & FBI after getting sacked then went on rampage in Odessa – police

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com Odessa gunman was sacked hours before going on shooting spree – report

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies