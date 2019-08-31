Trump hails Hannity’s #1 ‘shoe’ on cable news, says high ratings come from being great to him

Attention CNN and MSNBC: If you are eager to improve the ratings of your cable news “shoes,” make them more supportive of Donald Trump. This is the free advice that America’s “favorite” president just doled out on Twitter.

Once again ascending his mighty Twitter pulpit, Trump shared a truly enlightening morsel of wisdom with the world.

“Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” the president wrote. He then graciously offered his congratulations to Sean Hannity for hosting the top-rated “shoe” on cable news, likely making the message one of the most Trumpian tweets ever tweeted.

The rather provocative nature of the tweet – coupled with the oddly appropriate typo – unleashed a barrage of snarky replies.

He may be the number one shoe, but Sean Hannity has no sole. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 31, 2019

Such a good shoe depends on having the right heel. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 31, 2019

Despite the avalanche of hate that the tweet received, there may be a kernel of truth behind Trump’s self-aggrandizing claim that being nice to him results in higher ratings.

MSNBC and CNN – both safe spaces for the anti-Trump #Resistance – have been routinely routed by Trump-friendly Fox News.

