 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump hails Hannity’s #1 ‘shoe’ on cable news, says high ratings come from being great to him

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 13:56
Get short URL
Trump hails Hannity’s #1 ‘shoe’ on cable news, says high ratings come from being great to him
© REUTERS/Chris Keane
Attention CNN and MSNBC: If you are eager to improve the ratings of your cable news “shoes,” make them more supportive of Donald Trump. This is the free advice that America’s “favorite” president just doled out on Twitter.

Once again ascending his mighty Twitter pulpit, Trump shared a truly enlightening morsel of wisdom with the world.

“Has anyone noticed that the top shows on @foxnews and cable ratings are those that are Fair (or great) to your favorite President, me!” the president wrote. He then graciously offered his congratulations to Sean Hannity for hosting the top-rated “shoe” on cable news, likely making the message one of the most Trumpian tweets ever tweeted.

The rather provocative nature of the tweet – coupled with the oddly appropriate typo – unleashed a barrage of snarky replies.

Despite the avalanche of hate that the tweet received, there may be a kernel of truth behind Trump’s self-aggrandizing claim that being nice to him results in higher ratings.

MSNBC and CNN – both safe spaces for the anti-Trump #Resistance – have been routinely routed by Trump-friendly Fox News.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies