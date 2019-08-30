 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Stunning but deadly: Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian sparkling as it approaches US (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:28 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:30
Get short URL
Stunning but deadly: Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian sparkling as it approaches US (VIDEO)
© National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Twitter
As Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the US, a meteorologist has shared stunning satellite snaps of the “extremely dangerous” storm’s brightly colored lightning eruptions amid swirling clouds that look like a fireworks display.

Meteorologist Dakota Smith shared the footage on Twitter and explained that the flashes seen in the storm’s inner core are “associated with deep convection that kicked off after sunset.”

Smith also shared footage of the hurricane taken at sunrise, after it had intensified, explaining it would “soon become a powerful major hurricane.” He then showed the eye of the storm as it formed. “A sure sign it’s getting stronger,” he said. 

Hurricane Dorian is making its way towards Florida where the entire state is under a state of emergency in anticipation of the massive storm, which is expected to be a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall there on Monday. 

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian poses a “significant threat” and people have been asked to stockpile a week’s worth of supplies to prepare for the “extremely dangerous” hurricane, which will have winds of 130 miles per hour. 

Also on rt.com ‘Could be an absolute monster’: Trump battens down the hatches for Hurricane Dorian

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies