Stunning but deadly: Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Dorian sparkling as it approaches US (VIDEO)
Hurricane Dorian putting on a lightning show tonight.— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 30, 2019
Spectacular imagery. pic.twitter.com/cdrs22PZqe
Meteorologist Dakota Smith shared the footage on Twitter and explained that the flashes seen in the storm’s inner core are “associated with deep convection that kicked off after sunset.”
Smith also shared footage of the hurricane taken at sunrise, after it had intensified, explaining it would “soon become a powerful major hurricane.” He then showed the eye of the storm as it formed. “A sure sign it’s getting stronger,” he said.
An eye emerges in Hurricane Dorian.— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 30, 2019
A sure sign it's getting stronger.
Marvelous hi-res imagery. pic.twitter.com/RpSrPksP1P
Hurricane Dorian is making its way towards Florida where the entire state is under a state of emergency in anticipation of the massive storm, which is expected to be a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall there on Monday.
The National Hurricane Center said Dorian poses a “significant threat” and people have been asked to stockpile a week’s worth of supplies to prepare for the “extremely dangerous” hurricane, which will have winds of 130 miles per hour.
