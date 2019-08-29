 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump signs emergency declaration for US Virgin Islands, rattled by Hurricane Dorian

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 02:08 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 02:09
Trump signs emergency declaration for US Virgin Islands, rattled by Hurricane Dorian
The empty runway of Charlotte Amalie Harbor Seaplane Base as most flights have been cancelled as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches seen in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands August 28, 2019. © REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

US President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for the US Virgin Islands, an unincorporated territory of the US to the east of Puerto Rico, after the storm caused blackouts, knocking down trees and power lines across the Caribbean on Wednesday.

The declaration, signed by Trump on Wednesday, directs the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the territory.

Dorian made landfall in Saint Thomas, the second largest of the US Virgin Islands, as a category 1 storm Wednesday, causing minor damage to the islands’ infrastructure. While the territory escaped relatively unscathed, the storm still triggered sporadic power shutdowns across several cities and an island-wide blackout in Saint Thomas.

Earlier on Wednesday, a state of emergency was issued for Florida, which lies in the path of the hurricane, now heading for Puerto Rico.

