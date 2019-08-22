Bad credit: Apple warns its new titanium credit card could be damaged by … pretty much anything

Apple has finally rolled out its first-ever credit card, but the company appears worried that users will damage the new product before they get to use it, warning of the many things that could wreck the card, fueling jeers online.

Months after it was first announced, Apple this week officially launched the new project, offering both a digital version integrated with its Wallet app, as well as a physical card that can be swiped. Though the card is constructed from titanium, Apple has posted a notice for users online listing the many ways the card might be damaged. Fabrics, hard surfaces, other cards, magnets, improper cleaning: there’s apparently not much that won’t destroy Apple’s new credit card.

The company suggests storing the card in a “a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials,” but rules out fabrics like denim and leather, as they “might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off” – in other words, denim jeans and leather wallets are off the table.

May your credit card never touch your jeans https://t.co/34cmiJ5H0h — Josh Elman (@joshelman) August 22, 2019

If a user did accidentally let the fragile product graze their Levis, worry not, Apple has you covered: “Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth,” the company suggests, however under no circumstances should “window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives” be used. Those, too, might render the card unusable.

Apple also instructed customers how to insert the card into their (non-leather or denim) wallets, carefully, “without touching another credit card,” adding “If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.”

Magnets? Forget about it. “If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized,” Apple warns. The tech giant closes out its brief instruction manual with a final piece of advice, urging customers, effectively, to not allow the card to come in contact with any other object that might be “abrasive,” including keys.

To say the least, Apple’s customer base was not impressed, joking that the company would soon introduce accessories to protect the delicate product, to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Apple: would you like a $250 AppleCare plan for your credit card to protect it from denim and leather damage?



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/22OMvPVZYB — annjawn (@itsrealannjawn) August 22, 2019

Although, perhaps users might see the card’s brittleness as a feature instead of a bug – allowing them to save money by leaving it at home, where it’s safe.

Apple Card: Saves you money because it’s apparently too fragile to take anywhere. — Marco Tabini (@mtabini) August 22, 2019

