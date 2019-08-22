 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Bad credit: Apple warns its new titanium credit card could be damaged by … pretty much anything

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 17:35
Get short URL
Bad credit: Apple warns its new titanium credit card could be damaged by … pretty much anything
FILE PHOTO: VP for Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey speaks at a company event in California. ©  Reuters / Stephen Lam
Apple has finally rolled out its first-ever credit card, but the company appears worried that users will damage the new product before they get to use it, warning of the many things that could wreck the card, fueling jeers online.

Months after it was first announced, Apple this week officially launched the new project, offering both a digital version integrated with its Wallet app, as well as a physical card that can be swiped. Though the card is constructed from titanium, Apple has posted a notice for users online listing the many ways the card might be damaged. Fabrics, hard surfaces, other cards, magnets, improper cleaning: there’s apparently not much that won’t destroy Apple’s new credit card.

The company suggests storing the card in a “a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials,” but rules out fabrics like denim and leather, as they “might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off” – in other words, denim jeans and leather wallets are off the table.

If a user did accidentally let the fragile product graze their Levis, worry not, Apple has you covered: “Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth,” the company suggests, however under no circumstances should “window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives” be used. Those, too, might render the card unusable.

Apple also instructed customers how to insert the card into their (non-leather or denim) wallets, carefully, “without touching another credit card,” adding “If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.”

Magnets? Forget about it. “If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized,” Apple warns. The tech giant closes out its brief instruction manual with a final piece of advice, urging customers, effectively, to not allow the card to come in contact with any other object that might be “abrasive,” including keys.

To say the least, Apple’s customer base was not impressed, joking that the company would soon introduce accessories to protect the delicate product, to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

Although, perhaps users might see the card’s brittleness as a feature instead of a bug – allowing them to save money by leaving it at home, where it’s safe.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies