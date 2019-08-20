 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Run, hide, or fight’: Louisiana State University warns of armed intruder in a tweet

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 20:39 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 21:14
©  Facebook / LSU
There is an armed intruder on the Louisiana State University’s campus, its Twitter account has warned, telling students to “run, hide or fight.” It remains unclear whether anyone has been injured.

The university first warned about an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon, and soon followed up its initial tweet with advice to “Run: Exit the area and move away from danger. Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide. Fight: This is an absolute last resort.”

A professor working in the graduate school on LSU’s grounds tweeted that he had been “waiting out an active intruder on LSU's campus for about the last 50 minutes,” adding “we are locked down and just waiting.”

