‘Run, hide, or fight’: Louisiana State University warns of armed intruder in a tweet

There is an armed intruder on the Louisiana State University’s campus, its Twitter account has warned, telling students to “run, hide or fight.” It remains unclear whether anyone has been injured.

The university first warned about an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon, and soon followed up its initial tweet with advice to “Run: Exit the area and move away from danger. Hide: If escape is not possible, find a safe area to hide. Fight: This is an absolute last resort.”

That is NOT correct. The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. https://t.co/nJU8ZyfKwg — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

A professor working in the graduate school on LSU’s grounds tweeted that he had been “waiting out an active intruder on LSU's campus for about the last 50 minutes,” adding “we are locked down and just waiting.”

We've been waiting out an active intruder on LSU's campus for about the last 50 minutes and their hasn't been an update yet. I work in the graduate school which is basically right next to Coates Hall, we are locked down and just waiting... and waiting.. — Eugene B. Johnson (@eugenejohnson_) August 20, 2019

