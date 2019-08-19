Massive Google outage reported across US

A mass malfunction of Google services has been reported across the entire US and beyond, with people unable to login to their Gmail accounts or use search.

First reports of the outage came around 14:09 EST (18:09 GMT) as users complained about their inability to access Google Drive and Gmail. The majority of those affected reported being unable to log into their accounts while about five percent of people hit by the outage said they were experiencing problems with Google Search as well, according to a popular crowdsourced monitoring site, Downdetector.

A map provided by the monitor showed large outages across the US’ eastern and western coasts as well as in Brazil’s Sao Paulo and Chile’s capital, Santiago. In Europe, lesser outages were seen in London as well as several major German cities and the Netherlands.

The tech giant issued a statement around 18:50 GMT saying that it investigated reports about users “unable to access Gmail,” adding about half an hour later that the service was restored “for some users” and the company expects to resolve the issue “in the near future.”

While Google’s statement did not provide details, some have linked the issues to the Chrome browser or the company’s servers. The tech giant only confirmed that those “signing into all Google services via OAuth or Chrome devices” might face some “issues.”

Heads up, looks like @Google is having server problems this afternoon. You wont be able to log into @gmail through @googlechrome but can still access your account on other web browsers. #googledown — Mark De Luca (@mdeluca921) August 19, 2019

