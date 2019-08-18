Inches from disaster: American man miraculously missed by lightning strike (VIDEO)

Every so often Mother Nature lets us know who’s boss with a display of her awesome power. One such casual flex was caught on video this week as a Carolina man miraculously dodged a lightning strike by the narrowest of margins.

The footage shows Romulus McNeill walking to his car in inclement weather in Horry County, South Carolina. Suddenly, a quick crack of lightning strikes within inches of his body, prompting him to drop his umbrella and scarper away.

McNeill told local news outlet WSOC that he felt a jolt when it happened. “I saw light,” he said. “I tried to get up out of there like the Roadrunner. I don’t want that to happen to nobody else. It was crazy.”

The school counsellor shared a video and photo from the stunning incident on his Facebook page. “Cameras caught my crazy experience with lightning. Supa thankful to have been able to motor scoot out of there without major injuries,” he wrote.

The South Carolina native said he’ll avoid being out in stormy weather in the future. “I’m looking around for dark clouds or for anything funny now. I’ve got to look, take a double-take now,” he added.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!