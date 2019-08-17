Steele dossier ‘pumped myths’ into the US justice system – former Trump adviser Carter Page

The former MI6 agent credited with launching Russiagate concocted dangerous lies and myths that made a mockery of the US justice system and misled the American people, former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has told RT.

Page, a primary suspect in the now-debunked theory that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin, said that former MI6 agent Christoper Steele had “pumped myths into the criminal justice system,” sparking a two-year investigation based on falsehoods.

“[The Steele dossier] was just a complete myth. Complete lies that were misleading the American public,” Page told Afshin Rattansi on RT’s Going Underground.

Steele’s infamous dossier, containing salacious and unsubstantiated allegations against US President Trump and his associates, was used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to spy on Page. He was accused of meeting with “senior Russians,” which, Page says, he had “never met in my entire life.”

“This guy, Mr. Steele, was profiting on misinformation,” Page said, pointing out that not only was the former spy passing on the claims to the US and the UK governments, but also to the media.

Page said that he was “cautiously optimistic” that relations between the US, UK and Russia would improve once the full truth is revealed about the misinformation that prompted Robert Mueller’s probe.

