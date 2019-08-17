 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Steele dossier ‘pumped myths’ into the US justice system – former Trump adviser Carter Page

Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 14:11
Get short URL
Steele dossier ‘pumped myths’ into the US justice system – former Trump adviser Carter Page
One-time advisor of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump Carter Page addresses the audience during a presentation in Moscow, Russia, December 12, 2016. © REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The former MI6 agent credited with launching Russiagate concocted dangerous lies and myths that made a mockery of the US justice system and misled the American people, former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has told RT.

Page, a primary suspect in the now-debunked theory that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin, said that former MI6 agent Christoper Steele had “pumped myths into the criminal justice system,” sparking a two-year investigation based on falsehoods.

“[The Steele dossier] was just a complete myth. Complete lies that were misleading the American public,” Page told Afshin Rattansi on RT’s Going Underground.

Steele’s infamous dossier, containing salacious and unsubstantiated allegations against US President Trump and his associates, was used by the FBI to obtain a warrant to spy on Page. He was accused of meeting with “senior Russians,” which, Page says, he had “never met in my entire life.”

Also on rt.com NYT shifts from Russiagate to racism, insisting Orange Man Still Bad

“This guy, Mr. Steele, was profiting on misinformation,” Page said, pointing out that not only was the former spy passing on the claims to the US and the UK governments, but also to the media.

Page said that he was “cautiously optimistic” that relations between the US, UK and Russia would improve once the full truth is revealed about the misinformation that prompted Robert Mueller’s probe.

Watch the full interview on RT’s Going Underground

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies