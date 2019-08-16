US customs and border protection systems down, airports nationwide affected

Los Angeles, New York and Washington's international airports have their customs officers processing passengers documents manually due to the Customs and Border protection systems experiencing 'issues.'

The cause of the shutdown is yet unknown, with the agency saying they were working to identify the problem.Photos on social media showed huge lines of passengers at the airports waiting to be processed.John F. Kennedy Airport in New York said it was starting to use backup computers systems, adding that people were still being processed, “but slower.”

Here’s a better perspective of the customs line at JFK. People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this. pic.twitter.com/WrEUsoJhbH — Sarah Baird 🙌 (@Baird_S) August 16, 2019

Nationwide outage of US CBP computer systems. Easily 5,000+ passengers in line at Dulles. pic.twitter.com/JGJD95sfFx — Rebekah Tromble (@RebekahKTromble) August 16, 2019

Passengers reported that they’ve spent more than two hours standing in line at the Washington Dulles International Airport.

.@CBP systems are experiencing an issue which appears to be impacting multiple airports including LAX. Officers are processing passengers manually so please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts. More details as they become available. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

