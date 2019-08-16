 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US customs and border protection systems down, airports nationwide affected
US customs and border protection systems down, airports nationwide affected

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 20:51 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 21:18
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Immigration officers keep watch at the arrivals level at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 29, 2017. © REUTERS/Mike Blake
Los Angeles, New York and Washington's international airports have their customs officers processing passengers documents manually due to the Customs and Border protection systems experiencing 'issues.'

The cause of the shutdown is yet unknown, with the agency saying they were working to identify the problem.Photos on social media showed huge lines of passengers at the airports waiting to be processed.John F. Kennedy Airport in New York said it was starting to use backup computers systems, adding that people were still being processed, “but slower.”

Passengers reported that they’ve spent more than two hours standing in line at the Washington Dulles International Airport.

