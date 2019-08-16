 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 suspicious packages’ near NYC subway trigger police op & evacuation

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 12:30 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 13:11
NYPD vehicles are seen in a restricted area after an incident at the Fulton St. subway station in Manhattan, New York, U.S. August 16, 2019. © REUTERS/Catherine Koppel
Police officers and a bomb squad have been deployed to inspect two suspicious packages found at a busy subway station in New York City.

The site was evacuated and swarmed by police and emergency personnel during the brief bomb scare.

The NYPD's counter-terrorism division released photographs of the two objects, which appear to be pressure cookers that were abandoned on the walkway of the Fulton Street station.

They were later deemed safe.

"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations," the division announced in a message on its official Twitter account.

The Big Apple experiences regular bomb scares and hoaxes. Last year, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) threatened to bomb the New York City subway. A propaganda poster released by the terrorist group shows a man dressed as a tourist wearing a rucksack inside New York’s High Street-Brooklyn Bridge subway station. A bomb with a timer is placed on the ground behind him.

