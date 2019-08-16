2 suspicious packages’ near NYC subway trigger police op & evacuation

Police officers and a bomb squad have been deployed to inspect two suspicious packages found at a busy subway station in New York City.

The site was evacuated and swarmed by police and emergency personnel during the brief bomb scare.

The NYPD's counter-terrorism division released photographs of the two objects, which appear to be pressure cookers that were abandoned on the walkway of the Fulton Street station.

They were later deemed safe.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

"Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations," the division announced in a message on its official Twitter account.

The Big Apple experiences regular bomb scares and hoaxes. Last year, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) threatened to bomb the New York City subway. A propaganda poster released by the terrorist group shows a man dressed as a tourist wearing a rucksack inside New York’s High Street-Brooklyn Bridge subway station. A bomb with a timer is placed on the ground behind him.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!