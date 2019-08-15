Truck rams into Jewish protesters at US immigration detention center (VIDEO)

Dramatic video footage showing the moment a pickup truck drove into protesters demonstrating at the street entrance to an ICE detention center in Rhode Island, has surfaced online.

Protesters gathered at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, with dozens of demonstrators blocking the entrance to the center’s parking lot.

Organized by Never Again Action, a newly-formed Jewish group protesting US immigration policy, the act of civil disobedience quickly turned ugly. Footage shows a truck driving through a line of sitting protesters in an attempt to enter the blocked entrance.

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center.



We’re putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

The protesters then swarm around the vehicle, shouting and pulling people out of the way. Never Again Action claimed that the driver of the vehicle was an ICE officer.

“Tonight we experienced a tiny sample of the violence ICE uses on our immigrant neighbors every day. An ICE guard drove his truck into our peaceful #JewsAgainstICE protest, then other guards came out and pepper sprayed the crowd,” the group tweeted.

After the first ICE guard ran us over with his truck, the rest of them ran over & pepper-sprayed us. The police present just stood by and watched, doing nothing.



We are #JewsAgainstICE, immigrants, and allies. #NeverAgainMeans doing what it takes to #ShutDownICE. We'll be back. pic.twitter.com/56hF2sDfFA — ✡️ Never Again Action ✡️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

Never Again Action said several people were treated for injuries and at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital. It said “dozens” of people also received medical aid after being doused with pepper spray.

Protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have sprung up across the country as the agency carries out raids on illegal immigrants.

