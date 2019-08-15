 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Truck rams into Jewish protesters at US immigration detention center (VIDEO)

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 11:25
© Never Again Action / @NeverAgainActn
Dramatic video footage showing the moment a pickup truck drove into protesters demonstrating at the street entrance to an ICE detention center in Rhode Island, has surfaced online.

Protesters gathered at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, with dozens of demonstrators blocking the entrance to the center’s parking lot.

Organized by Never Again Action, a newly-formed Jewish group protesting US immigration policy, the act of civil disobedience quickly turned ugly. Footage shows a truck driving through a line of sitting protesters in an attempt to enter the blocked entrance.

The protesters then swarm around the vehicle, shouting and pulling people out of the way. Never Again Action claimed that the driver of the vehicle was an ICE officer.

“Tonight we experienced a tiny sample of the violence ICE uses on our immigrant neighbors every day. An ICE guard drove his truck into our peaceful #JewsAgainstICE protest, then other guards came out and pepper sprayed the crowd,” the group tweeted.

Never Again Action said several people were treated for injuries and at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital. It said “dozens” of people also received medical aid after being doused with pepper spray.

Protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have sprung up across the country as the agency carries out raids on illegal immigrants.

