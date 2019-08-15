Philadelphia shooter surrenders after hours-long standoff with police

A man who barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia house and opened fire at officers, injuring six, has been taken into custody after a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours.

Philadelphia police spokesman Sergeant Eric Gripp has confirmed that the gunman was apprehended, adding that SWAT teams have been clearing the premises.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. SWAT is still clearing the house — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 15, 2019

The suspect gave himself up to police around midnight, exiting the house with his hands in the air, WTXF-TV reported, citing an officer at the scene.

'Keep your hands up'



Video shows moment gunman surrenders to Philadelphia police after hourslong standoffhttps://t.co/bVxMCAZivHpic.twitter.com/0YhNoF9AxL — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 15, 2019

Multiple media outlets, citing police sources, have identified the gunman as Maurice Hill, 34, a Philadelphia native whose extensive criminal record goes back to the early 2000s.

The incident began unfolding at 4:30 pm local time in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city, after police tried to serve a drug warrant.

One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to his head, but remains conscious. Two other officers suffered arm injuries. They were released from the hospital later that evening. Another officer was injured in a traffic accident while driving to the scene.

Earlier, another suspect believed to be Hill’s accomplice surrendered to police.

The shootout was closely followed on social media, with Hill reportedly livestreaming the crime on Facebook.

Hill has been described as a hardened criminal who served multiple stints in prison for an array of serious offenses, ranging from illegal possession of weapons to aggravated assault. He was barred from purchasing firearms due to his criminal record.

One of his run-ins with the law saw Hill plead guilty to a federal firearms violation in 2008, having been caught red-handed with a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver and later a Taurus PT .45 semiautomatic pistol, both of which he was banned from possessing.

A defense attorney, who worked with Hill in the past, has confirmed that his client was involved in the shooting. Lawyer Shaka Johnson told KYW-TV that he was asked by Hill to arrive at the scene and ultimately persuaded him to surrender.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

