Several police officers shot with gunman active in Philadelphia

Five officers are reported to have been shot by a man, who opened fire at law enforcement in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section Wednesday afternoon. Media are urged to pull back from the area.

The incident began unfolding at 4.30 pm local time, when police responded to a call related to "narcotics activity," according to Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to his head, but remains conscious, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported citing police. Two other officers suffered arm injuries.

#BREAKING Police sources say at least 3 officers have been shot, a fourth injured and taken here to Temple University Hospital. FOP president, John McNesby is here at the ER along with other officers. @6abcpic.twitter.com/RM4wM52V4X — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 14, 2019

The scene remains active, with police calling on residents and media to stay clear. The nearby area was put on lockdown with officers directing the traffic away.

Broad at Allegheny shut down. Cops directing traffic. Sources tell @NBCPhiladelphia more than one officer may have been shot near Nicetown. pic.twitter.com/uGAnjSG3r2 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) August 14, 2019

One suspect has been taken into custody, NBC reported citing police. A manhunt is underway for a second suspect.

The nearby Health Sciences Center campus of Temple University has been put on lockdown, with the school urging students to “take shelter” and “be silent.”

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

With at least one gunman still on the loose, local residents are being evacuated from streets adjacent to the scene. A female witness who spoke to WCAU-TV said that the neighborhood has been turned into a “war zone.”

“Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise,” she said.

There have been conflicting reports as to the number of suspects. Initial reports indicated that there was one shooter firing at officers from inside a house in the 3700 block of North 15th Street. However, police later said they believe there were two gunmen holed up in the house.

