 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several officers injured in Philadelphia, shooter active
HomeUSA News

Several police officers shot with gunman active in Philadelphia

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 21:18 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 22:08
Get short URL
Several police officers shot with gunman active in Philadelphia
© Pixabay / Valynpi
Five officers are reported to have been shot by a man, who opened fire at law enforcement in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section Wednesday afternoon. Media are urged to pull back from the area.

The incident began unfolding at 4.30 pm local time, when police responded to a call related to "narcotics activity," according to Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to his head, but remains conscious, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported citing police. Two other officers suffered arm injuries.

The scene remains active, with police calling on residents and media to stay clear. The nearby area was put on lockdown with officers directing the traffic away.

One suspect has been taken into custody, NBC reported citing police. A manhunt is underway for a second suspect.

The nearby Health Sciences Center campus of Temple University has been put on lockdown, with the school urging students to “take shelter” and “be silent.”

With at least one gunman still on the loose, local residents are being evacuated from streets adjacent to the scene. A female witness who spoke to WCAU-TV said that the neighborhood has been turned into a “war zone.”

“Like the scenes that you see in war. The guns, the fire, the noise,” she said.

There have been conflicting reports as to the number of suspects. Initial reports indicated that there was one shooter firing at officers from inside a house in the 3700 block of North 15th Street. However, police later said they believe there were two gunmen holed up in the house.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies