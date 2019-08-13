 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mia Khalifa says she only earned $12K from porn, despite fame & death threats

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 04:32
Ex-porn actress Mia Khalifa only made $12,000 in the industry despite the worldwide notoriety that earned her death threats and bans from countries, she has revealed in a tell-all interview – to utter disbelief from social media.

Complaining that “people think I’m racking in millions from porn,” Khalifa insisted she left the “industry” five years ago, adding that her troubles finding a “normal job” afterwards were “scary.” In a lengthy interview with her friend Megan Abbott, she details how she got into porn, became (in)famous for doing a scene while wearing a hijab, and attempted to move on despite having become so recognizable overnight she claims she couldn’t walk down the street without being recognized.

Despite the death threats from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) – who she claims hacked her Instagram account at one point – and the notoriety that sees her continuing to be “ranked” as a top performer, Khalifa says she does not regret her brief sojourn in the industry, though it took her years to deal with the psychological hangover of being so abruptly shoved into the limelight. Once the high of fame wore off, the shame set in, and never really left, she laments.

Her followers didn’t buy the tale of hardship, and many outright accused her of lying - or pointed out that any subsequent “career” she had was built on her fame as a porn star. Some slammed her as “hypocritical” for dishing on how much porn “ruined” her life while continuing to go by her stage name, pointing out that she was still profiting off her porn career even while “talking badly” about it.

Others were more direct, offering crude propositions in various dollar amounts. “You must be trying to throw the IRS off your trail,” another suggested.

Khalifa reportedly continued to receive death threats for the scene that made her famous as recently as last year, though she has moved across the country and become a sportscaster. 

