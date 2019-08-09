El Paso shooter says he was ‘targeting Mexicans’ in police confession

The El Paso massacre suspect arrested after the mass shooting at Walmart that left 22 people dead has confessed to police that his targets were “Mexicans,” a local detective has revealed.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius immediately surrendered to police, admitting to officers “I’m the shooter” and later confessing that he'd aimed to kill Mexicans, Detective Adrian Garcia of the El Paso Police Department said, in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Court record: El Paso Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius told a detective he was targeting "Mexicans" when he opened fire at the retailer

Crusius told police he made the 10-hour drive from his home in the suburbs of Allen, Texas, about 26 miles north of Dallas, to the El Paso Walmart, where the attack took place. He is thought to have posted a racially-charged manifesto online shortly before the shooting, in which 22 people were killed and around two dozen others wounded.

El Paso is located along the border with Mexico, and has a large Hispanic population.

Crusius is currently being held without bond, and awaits trial for murder. Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty.

