Liberals poised for major weight loss after swearing off restaurant chains who donated to Trump

Liberal voters across America are finally set to get that body they’ve always wanted after vowing to boycott a range of restaurants that donated to US President Donald Trump.

The news that food giants have the temerity to curry favor with political forces they don’t like sent shockwaves across liberal Twitter on Thursday and Friday. As people digested the news that McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut and a smorgasbord of other restaurant chains donated to Republicans, a frenzy of good intentions erupted across the internet.

“If you see me starting to get thinner and toned don’t ask me why,” Twitter user BillyBobSanderz said, alongside a list of the offending restaurants, in a tweet that has racked up over 170,000 retweets.

So here’s a list of companies supporting Trump’s re-election:

- Bang

- inn n out

- chick fil a

- Taco Bell

- McDonald’s

- Wendy’s

- KFC

- Pizza Hut

- Olive Garden

- Waffle House

- IHOP

- Carl’s Jr.



The sentiment was echoed in a rather sweary message from fashion model Chrissy Teigen which read: “F**k my f**king face I’m about to get skinny as f**k.”

For Teigen, the new diet plan came along just in time, as a couple of days earlier she canceled her Equinox membership in another conspicuous display of righteousness, because the owner of the luxury fitness firm held a Trump fundraiser.

BillyBobSanderz helpfully provided a range of citations for his information which clearly shows that some of the wily corporations also donated huge wedges of cash to Democrats.

However, that subtlety hasn’t diminished the appetite to make the food firms pay, and it certainly didn’t get in the way of the prime virtue-signaling opportunity.

For liberal voters in 2019, revenge is a dish best not served at all.

