US National Intelligence deputy director Gordon resigns, clearing way for Trump-appointed successor

Sue Gordon, the Deputy Director of National Intelligence, will be leaving at the same time as her boss Dan Coats, allowing President Donald Trump to appoint an acting replacement.

Trump announced Gordon’s August 15 departure on Twitter, calling her “a great professional with a long and distinguished career” and saying he’d “developed great respect” for her over the past two years.

....coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Her resignation “coincides with the retirement” of current DNI Coats, meaning that Trump can now appoint whoever he wishes to be the acting director. Under the law that established the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, he was obligated to make Gordon acting director upon Coats’s departure.

Trump’s first pick to head ODNI was Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas), but that sparked an avalanche of criticism from Democrats and former intelligence officials, worried about the Texas congressman’s criticism of the ‘Russiagate’ probe. He ended up withdrawing that nomination on August 2, blaming the “LameStream Media” who he said treated Ratcliffe “very unfairly.”

Hours before that announcement, Gordon was endorsed and praised by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – a key player in the ‘Russiagate’ probe – as well as Adam Schiff (D-California), chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The US intelligence community is under a cloud of suspicion over its role in starting the ‘Russiagate’ investigation, which Democrats hoped would prevent Trump’s election or – after he won – force him to resign from the presidency.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper have found a new home as cable news pundits, outspoken critics of Trump and promoters of the ‘Russiagate” conspiracy. The Justice Department is now investigating who and why authorized the FBI to spy on Trump’s campaign through one of its members, immediately before and for months after the 2016 election.

