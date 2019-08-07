 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Reports of a man with weapon at USA TODAY HQ in Tysons Corner, Virginia – police

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 16:32 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 17:47
© Ruptly
Police have evacuated the headquarters of USA Today in a Virginia suburb outside Washington, DC following reports of a gunman on the loose. No shooter was found.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the newspaper’s headquarters around noon on Wednesday and began evacuating the scene, after receiving reports of a “man with weapon” nearby. 

Videos shared on social media show lines of evacuees leaving the building and police helicopters circling overhead.

Fairfax County police confirmed that an incident was reported to them, but did not elaborate on whether it was an active shooter event or not. Reports of gunshots are as of yet unconfirmed.

"At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries," Fairfax police tweeted.

Though police vehicles, SWAT officers and helicopters converged on the scene in force, an FBI official later told reporter Mike Valerio of WUSA-TV that the incident was “not a shooting.” 

Reports of an armed man inside the building were "mistaken," police said in a press conference later in the day.

Located just 30 minutes from Washington DC, the Tysons Corner HQ is the base for the majority of USA Today’s more than 3,000 employees.

