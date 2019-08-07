 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Be quiet’: Trump goes after ‘phony’ Beto O’Rourke following El Paso shooting

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 08:45 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 08:45
Get short URL
‘Be quiet’: Trump goes after ‘phony’ Beto O’Rourke following El Paso shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke takes part in a rally against hate a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 4, 2019. © Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez
Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke should keep his mouth shut, President Donald Trump has tweeted, responding to O’Rourke’s comment that he shouldn’t visit El Paso following a deadly mass shooting in the Texas city.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!” Trump wrote.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, told the El Paso Times that Trump should stay away from the city, because “he’s helped to create what we saw in El Paso on Saturday,” O’Rourke said. “He’s helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now. This community needs to heal.”

The mass shooting left 22 people dead and more than two dozen others wounded. Another mass shooting, which occurred on the same weekend in Dayton, Ohio, killed 10 people and left more than two dozen wounded.

Also on rt.com NYT changes front-page mass shootings headline after backlash from Dem 2020 hopefuls

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies