‘Be quiet’: Trump goes after ‘phony’ Beto O’Rourke following El Paso shooting

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke should keep his mouth shut, President Donald Trump has tweeted, responding to O’Rourke’s comment that he shouldn’t visit El Paso following a deadly mass shooting in the Texas city.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet!” Trump wrote.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, told the El Paso Times that Trump should stay away from the city, because “he’s helped to create what we saw in El Paso on Saturday,” O’Rourke said. “He’s helped to produce the suffering that we are experiencing right now. This community needs to heal.”

The mass shooting left 22 people dead and more than two dozen others wounded. Another mass shooting, which occurred on the same weekend in Dayton, Ohio, killed 10 people and left more than two dozen wounded.

