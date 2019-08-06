 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Celebrated novelist and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 13:40 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 13:56
©  ZUMAPRESS.com
The celebrated novelist passed away on Monday night, according to publisher Alfred A. Knopf. Toni Morrison was best known for her best-selling novel Beloved, which took the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

She was the first African-American women to win the Nobel Prize in literature. 

Knopf said Morrison passed away at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

