Celebrated novelist and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

The celebrated novelist passed away on Monday night, according to publisher Alfred A. Knopf. Toni Morrison was best known for her best-selling novel Beloved, which took the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

She was the first African-American women to win the Nobel Prize in literature.

2. In 1993, Toni Morrison became the first African-American to be awarded a Nobel Prize for literature. pic.twitter.com/tURxjbnM8i — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2019

Knopf said Morrison passed away at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight.



“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019

