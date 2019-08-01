 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Oddball Dem hopeful Andrew Yang's advice against climate change: run for the hills

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 04:55
Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. © REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Yang, a wacky tech candidate in the crowded Democratic presidential field, broke from the party line on climate change, saying it's too late for last-ditch efforts to stop it, so people might as well move to higher ground.

Climate change and its impact on the environment has long been one of the Democrats’ principal talking points. But while the majority focus on reducing carbon footprint on individual and state levels, Yang believes it's all but a waste of time.

Instead, he suggests ditching sea-level habitation for “higher grounds.”

“We are too late. We are 10 years too late. We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground,” Yang said during the second round of Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Wednesday.

Yang, who is probably best known for promising $1,000-a-month basic income to every adult, suggested that some of that money could be set aside towards the resettlement.

“And the best way to do that [move] is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families,” he said.

Twitter, however, was not impressed by his plan. Some brought up other challenges they believe an extra $1,000 a month can't solve...

Others simply thought his take was apocalyptic and scary.

While Yang’s performance brings at least some diversity to Democrats' climate talking points, it might not prove sufficient to secure him a place in the presidential debate in September after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rejected one of the two polls he submitted to prove that he commands more than the necessary two percent of support.

