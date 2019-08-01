Oddball Dem hopeful Andrew Yang's advice against climate change: run for the hills

Andrew Yang, a wacky tech candidate in the crowded Democratic presidential field, broke from the party line on climate change, saying it's too late for last-ditch efforts to stop it, so people might as well move to higher ground.

Climate change and its impact on the environment has long been one of the Democrats’ principal talking points. But while the majority focus on reducing carbon footprint on individual and state levels, Yang believes it's all but a waste of time.

Instead, he suggests ditching sea-level habitation for “higher grounds.”

“We are too late. We are 10 years too late. We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground,” Yang said during the second round of Democratic primary debates in Detroit on Wednesday.

Yang, who is probably best known for promising $1,000-a-month basic income to every adult, suggested that some of that money could be set aside towards the resettlement.

“And the best way to do that [move] is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families,” he said.

Twitter, however, was not impressed by his plan. Some brought up other challenges they believe an extra $1,000 a month can't solve...

Yang is suggesting that an extra $1000 a month will solve every single problem we have in America, which, um... if women are using their $1000 to make up the difference in the pay gap for instance, how are they going to, like, move to higher ground when sea levels rise — Phébé (@phebson) August 1, 2019

Here’s $1000/mo, move your family to higher ground is not a climate policy. — Moscow Mitch (@achungerford) August 1, 2019

Others simply thought his take was apocalyptic and scary.

WTF??? Higher ground? That sounds scary! DO NOT BRING PANICK AND FEAR MONGERING INTO THE WHITE HOUSE!! America should be coming out of the fearful season in 2020! — thisremocratremembers (@carolinanative1) August 1, 2019

Wow! We all have to move to higher ground!!! Talk about fear mongering — Subhawk (@subhawk68) August 1, 2019

While Yang’s performance brings at least some diversity to Democrats' climate talking points, it might not prove sufficient to secure him a place in the presidential debate in September after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rejected one of the two polls he submitted to prove that he commands more than the necessary two percent of support.

