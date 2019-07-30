 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Ratings really crashed’: Trump says Morning Joe helped get him elected ‘when the show was sane’

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
‘Ratings really crashed’: Trump says Morning Joe helped get him elected ‘when the show was sane’
FILE PHOTO: Hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. ©  Getty Images North America / AFP / Paul Morigi
If there’s anything liberal media pundits hate more than the ‘fake news’ label, it’s being told they helped US President Donald Trump into the White House. Ever the button-pusher, President Trump has made precisely that claim.

In his daily Twitter run on Tuesday morning, the president took a shot at MSNBC’s Morning Joe, slamming the show for its vitriolic coverage of his presidency and contrasting that from “when the show was sane,” which he suggested helped him win the 2016 election.

“Wow! Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed,” the president tweeted. “Very small audience. People are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed.”

Sad, when the show was sane, they helped get me elected. Thanks! Was on all the time. Lost all of its juice!

He then cryptically added a single mention: “....@foxandfriends.” Though a consummate Fox viewer, the president recently criticized the network for unfavorable coverage, arguing they “forgot the people” who helped make them successful.

Also on rt.com ‘Morning psycho’: Scarborough embraces Trump’s insulting nickname to mock president’s Twitter rant

President Trump has had it out with the hosts of Morning Joe in the past, once labeling host Joe Scarborough “Morning Psycho” in a tweet. The same post also stated Scarborough “helped me get elected in 2016 by having me on (free) all the time.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies