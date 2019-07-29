TSA discovers ‘souvenir’ MISSILE LAUNCHER in traveler’s luggage

Transportation Security Administration officers in Baltimore made an explosive discovery while searching a traveler’s checked luggage, when it turned out a soldier packed a missile launcher along with his toothbrush.

The agents made the shocking find on Monday morning at the Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) in Maryland. An active duty US soldier was returning from a deployment in Kuwait and said the launcher, which was not live and posed no danger to anyone, was merely a “souvenir.”

“Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!”said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein in a tweet after the incident.

The man was detained for questioning before being released, and while he did not miss his flight, the launcher tube for the Griffin missile was confiscated for disposal by the fire marshal.

For anyone else considering bringing military gear on a flight, the TSA reminded travelers to leave their arsenal at home, as such weapons are not allowed in checked bags or carry-on luggage.

