Sanders’ campaign manager rips MSM to their face in CNN interview (VIDEO)

Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir was invited to speak with CNN’s Brian Stelter on air about complaints of media bias against the left, and seized the opportunity to deftly disembowel corporate media.

It’s no secret that the Sanders campaign felt cheated both by the DNC and the mainstream media during the 2016 US presidential election. CNN offered Shakir the opportunity to air his grievances, and he didn’t hold back when it came to critiquing the MSM.

“In about a minute or so, you’re gonna cut to commercial break and you’re gonna see pharmaceutical ads,” Shakir told Stelter.

Everyone needs to watch this just to feel pride in your heart that these words were uttered on CNN by Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager @fshakir and he eloquently rips their whole charade apart while being respectful & sincere.



Love it. Viral content.



pic.twitter.com/TJaCzuhnGs — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) July 28, 2019

“You’re going to see a lot of ads that are basically paying your bills and the bills of the entire media enterprise,” he added. “And what that ends up doing is incentivizing you and others to make sure that you’re asking the questions and driving the conversations in certain areas and not in certain areas.”

Shakir decried how MSM structures are set up and the biases embedded within. He particularly criticized the media for taking the bait of Trump’s often controversial and inflammatory tweets which, Shakir argues, are a distraction from bigger issues such as the president’s administration consisting of “people who have come from industry, who benefit industry.”

Also on rt.com MSNBC panelist slammed for saying Bernie Sanders ‘makes my skin crawl’, is anti-woman (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!