Trump taps Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence
Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 20:54 Edited time: 28 Jul, 2019 21:00
US President Donald Trump has nominated Congressman John Ratcliffe (Tx-R) for the position of the Director of National Intelligence, confirming that the incumbent DNI chief, Dan Coats, is set to leave the office in two weeks.
I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
