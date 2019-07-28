‘Disgusting, rat infested mess!’ Trump TRIPLES down on criticism amid #WeAreBaltimore Twitterstorm

President Trump has unleashed a hell storm on Twitter against Rep. Cummings, advising the politician to clean up the “worst” congressional district in the US, instead of criticizing the treatment of migrants at the border.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.” Donald Trump said in his first tweet on Saturday. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Unlike the “clean, efficient and well run” US southern border with Mexico, Maryland's 7th congressional district is just “filthy,” the president claimed.

Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.

Advising the African-American politician to spend more time on location, Trump spend most of Saturday tweeting footage of the problems faced by Cummings' constituents.

Cummings, who earlier accused Trump of racism for him attacks on Democratic congresswomen of color, responded to Trump’s harsh criticism in a rather weak manner, noting that he is active in his community and that his “constitutional duty [is] to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.”

Crowds of Twitterati, some of them genuinely outraged Baltimoreans, rushed to defend the 68-year-old Democrat under #WeAreBaltimore” hashtag. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the charge calling Trump “racist.”

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriothttps://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren on Trump's attacks on Elijah Cummings: "Donald Trump once again is a racist who makes ever more outrageous racist remarks. It is insulting, both to the Congressman and to the people he represents."

Via The Hill pic.twitter.com/VZx3hQ5p3d — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 28, 2019

Elijah Cummings grew up facing racist bullies like Trump and learned to confront them with qualities unknown to Trump: courage and integrity. The great people of Baltimore have something Trump craves but will never have as he degrades the Office of the President: dignity. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 27, 2019

Others, however, stressed that Baltimore does have problems that need to get fixed, and the fact that Rep. Cummings happens to be of African American origin does not make Trump a “racist.”

More trash. More concerned residents. People live in the home with the silver van. This is @RepCummings district. This has nothing to do with race. Let us all pray the city removes the trash & install cameras to catch the individuals dumping on the property. #WestBaltimorepic.twitter.com/CCaRH5c0aO — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 27, 2019

Look. Problems need the light of truth shown on them. This makes people uncomfortable. Good. Some of our cities, communities/leaders need to get their act together so our people are not living like this. Instead of wasting energy just trying to hold onto power. #WestBaltimorehttps://t.co/UvvR6VNiX8 — JZHughes (@zeeteacher) July 28, 2019

REPORT: School Bullying Cases "Double" 227-539 In Rep. Elijah Cummings Howard County District



Democrats and the media are making this about "race" not "facts" https://t.co/o9rQGl5tlM — 🔥 Wayne Dupree 🔥 (@WayneDupreeShow) July 27, 2019

