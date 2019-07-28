 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Disgusting, rat infested mess!’ Trump TRIPLES down on criticism amid #WeAreBaltimore Twitterstorm

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 04:26
FILE PHOTO: West Baltimore neighborhood. © Reuters / Jim Bourg
President Trump has unleashed a hell storm on Twitter against Rep. Cummings, advising the politician to clean up the “worst” congressional district in the US, instead of criticizing the treatment of migrants at the border.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous.” Donald Trump said in his first tweet on Saturday. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

Unlike the “clean, efficient and well run” US southern border with Mexico, Maryland's 7th congressional district is just “filthy,” the president claimed.

Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.

Advising the African-American politician to spend more time on location, Trump spend most of Saturday tweeting footage of the problems faced by Cummings' constituents.

Cummings, who earlier accused Trump of racism for him attacks on Democratic congresswomen of color, responded to Trump’s harsh criticism in a rather weak manner, noting that he is active in his community and that his “constitutional duty [is] to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch.”

Crowds of Twitterati, some of them genuinely outraged Baltimoreans, rushed to defend the 68-year-old Democrat under #WeAreBaltimore” hashtag. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the charge calling Trump “racist.”

Others, however, stressed that Baltimore does have problems that need to get fixed, and the fact that Rep. Cummings happens to be of African American origin does not make Trump a “racist.”

