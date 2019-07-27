Insect invasion: Massive grasshopper swarms strike Las Vegas (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

Las Vegas has been invaded by thousands of swarming grasshoppers that descended en masse on the tourist-filled strip.

The insect invasion is being attributed to the unusually wet weather experienced by the area’s normally desert-like climate. This year, Las Vegas has recorded more rain in six months that the annual average.

these grasshoppers are out of control 😭 pic.twitter.com/S6wwWMVjUG — the people’s champ. (@sammywy) July 26, 2019

Tourists and Vegas residents alike shared intense footage of the massive swarms that drove people from the usually bustling strip to take cover.

Las Vegas was INVADED by grasshoppers last night wtf pic.twitter.com/HkOL5eE1W7 — desi (@desimanee) July 26, 2019

Unlike locusts, a devastating species that can clear huge swathes of vegetation in their path, these migratory pallid-winged grasshoppers are native to North America. The insects’ migration up north is expected to be complete in two to three weeks, according to Nevada’s state entomologist.

