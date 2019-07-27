 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Insect invasion: Massive grasshopper swarms strike Las Vegas (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 15:41
Insect invasion: Massive grasshopper swarms strike Las Vegas (PHOTO, VIDEOS)
Grasshoppers coat a pavement in Las Vegas, Nevada © Bridget Bennett / AFP
Las Vegas has been invaded by thousands of swarming grasshoppers that descended en masse on the tourist-filled strip.

The insect invasion is being attributed to the unusually wet weather experienced by the area’s normally desert-like climate. This year, Las Vegas has recorded more rain in six months that the annual average. 

Tourists and Vegas residents alike shared intense footage of the massive swarms that drove people from the usually bustling strip to take cover. 

Unlike locusts, a devastating species that can clear huge swathes of vegetation in their path, these migratory pallid-winged grasshoppers are native to North America. The insects’ migration up north is expected to be complete in two to three weeks, according to Nevada’s state entomologist. 

