‘They are a mess’: Trump unloads on Russiagate cultists' post-Mueller stress disorder

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 22:10 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 22:12
© Reuters / Kyle Grillot
US President Donald Trump slammed former special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited House testimony, reserving his harshest words for the Democrats who “knew it was a hoax” – and the media who enabled them.

Robert Mueller did a poor job, but in all fairness to him, he had nothing to work with,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn on Wednesday following the disastrous hearing. “The performance was obviously not very good, he had a lot of problems. But what he showed more than anything else is that this whole thing has been three years of embarrassment and waste of time for our country.”

Everybody knew it was a hoax, especially the Democrats,” the president continued, savaging the probe that “destroyed people’s lives” over “a total witch hunt” and predicting electoral catastrophe for the party. “I think they’ve hurt themselves very badly for 2020.”

The Democrats had nothing, and now they have less than nothing

But I know them too well – they’ll never give up. They’ll go back into the room and they’ll try and figure something out,” Trump predicted. “This whole thing has been collusion – with the media, with other countries… This has been a disaster for the Democrats.”

