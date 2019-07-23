 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Did Eric Trump choose the decor?’ Twitter jibes Pompeo and Pakistani PM’s safari-themed meeting

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 17:24
Get short URL
‘Did Eric Trump choose the decor?’ Twitter jibes Pompeo and Pakistani PM’s safari-themed meeting
Mike Pompeo and Imran Khan meet in Washington DC © Reuters / Mary F. Calvert
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down to a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in style. Commenters paid little attention to geopolitical issues, however, and more to the Pakistani embassy’s choice of chairs.

Khan met with Pompeo on Tuesday, a day after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House. Though the pair likely discussed Pakistan’s longstanding conflict with India over disputed Kashmir, and the shaky Afghan peace process, observers on Twitter were distracted by Pakistan House’s gaudy armchairs.

“Whoever chose that fabric for those chairs needs to be deported,”wrote one design-conscious troll. Another wondered if they were upholstered in “Zebra, tiger, or who knows what?”

Though the meeting took place at the Pakistani embassy and not the State Department, some commenters wondered if President Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. had a hand in the decor. After all, the young Trumps caught flak during their father’s election campaign for posing for pictures with dead animals on a 2012 big game hunting trip to Africa.

Khan is set to return to Islamabad later on Tuesday, provided himself and Pomepo can extricate themselves from such a luscious pair of chairs.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies