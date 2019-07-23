‘Did Eric Trump choose the decor?’ Twitter jibes Pompeo and Pakistani PM’s safari-themed meeting

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down to a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in style. Commenters paid little attention to geopolitical issues, however, and more to the Pakistani embassy’s choice of chairs.

Khan met with Pompeo on Tuesday, a day after visiting President Donald Trump at the White House. Though the pair likely discussed Pakistan’s longstanding conflict with India over disputed Kashmir, and the shaky Afghan peace process, observers on Twitter were distracted by Pakistan House’s gaudy armchairs.

“Whoever chose that fabric for those chairs needs to be deported,”wrote one design-conscious troll. Another wondered if they were upholstered in “Zebra, tiger, or who knows what?”

Though the meeting took place at the Pakistani embassy and not the State Department, some commenters wondered if President Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr. had a hand in the decor. After all, the young Trumps caught flak during their father’s election campaign for posing for pictures with dead animals on a 2012 big game hunting trip to Africa.

Khan is set to return to Islamabad later on Tuesday, provided himself and Pomepo can extricate themselves from such a luscious pair of chairs.

