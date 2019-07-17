CNN embraces white nationalist Richard Spencer in shared Trump-hate

CNN tapped white nationalist Richard Spencer to join the Orange Man Bad choir in response to President Trump’s ‘racist’ tweets, proving the enemy of their enemy could be their friend – and uniting the internet against them.

After describing an upwelling of support for Trump from neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other racists over the president’s tweets telling four progressive congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from, CNN’s Jake Tapper wheeled out Spencer to deliver the death blow.

White Nationalist Richard Spencer on CNN today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HQ07jlHFIa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 16, 2019

“Many white nationalists will eat up this red meat,” Spencer said scornfully, boasting that he was not “one of them” and calling the routine a “con game.” CNN apparently didn’t catch the implication that Trump wasn’t racist enough for the white nationalist poster child – or didn’t care, since Spencer was throwing Trump under the bus either way.

“He gives us nothing outside of racist tweets, and by racist tweets, I mean tweets that are meaningless and cheap and express the kind of sentiments you might hear from your drunk uncle while he’s watching Hannity,” Spencer snarked.

Twitter erupted. Conservatives frothed at how “the media hate Trump so much they are willing to give a scumbag like Richard Spencer a platform just to get some anti-Trump soundbites.” “They will do anything so they can scream ORANGE MAN BAD at the top of their lungs,” another user observed.

Others were more amused, suggesting he be called “CNN analyst Richard Spencer” going forward. “They deserve each other!” one user weighed in.

I can’t be the only one who finds it very disturbing that Richard Spencer gave CNN a platform.



Doesn’t he know what conspiracy theory nut cases they are? — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚗 ⏳ (@stranahan) July 17, 2019

Some pointed out that CNN had just earned itself a ban from Facebook – assuming the platform follows its own rules on removing all white nationalist content, that is – while others observed that the move “will make it more challenging henceforth for the network to complain about Fox News booking…well, just about anyone.” Plenty of users called out the outlet’s “hypocrisy.”

A former CNN producer was livid, calling for “whoever made this shameful decision” to be fired. “There is literally nothing Richard Spencer brings to the conversation,” he tweeted. And some wondered if ratings were to blame.

Some even began to suspect Jake Tapper of harboring white nationalist sympathies himself, accusing the network of “normalizing extremism.” Tapper’s sympathy for Antifa-battered reporter Andy Ngo was held up as proof of his white supremacist tendencies – even though Ngo is Asian.

